Additional lane shifts on U.S. 50 east of Stagecoach planned

Beginning Friday through November, both directions of traffic on U.S. 50 will be shifted to new westbound lanes from Roy’s Road in Stagecoach to the USA Parkway junction as part of a Nevada Department of Transportation project to widen the highway.

Highway speed limits are reduced to 55 mph through the work zone with an advised 45 mph speed in the Stagecoach area. No passing will be allowed in the area.

As part of the project begun in January, crews have thus far excavated and paved approximately six miles of new westbound lanes and both directions of traffic were recently shifted to westbound lanes in the Stagecoach area.

Motorists will continue to see reduced speeds, minor travel delays and traffic shifts, as well as short-term detours for side street access, on U.S. 50 in the coming months.

Scheduled to complete in the second half of 2020, the NDOT project will widen U.S. 50 from a two-lane to a four-lane divided highway between Roy’s Road in Stagecoach and the U.S. 95A junction in Silver Springs. A traffic roundabout will replace the existing flashing traffic signal at the U.S. 50 and 95A junction in Silver Springs. The concrete roundabout will make intersection travel safer and quicker, with free right turns between U.S. 50 and southern Alternate U.S. 95. Eight frontage roads are also being constructed, tying local access roads into major intersections for safer designated turns to and from the highway. Roadside lighting will be installed and enhanced for improved visibility and safety at major intersections. Roadway drainage improvements are also being made. Fourteen miles of new four strand, 4-foot high livestock fencing will be constructed on both sides of the highway to reduce vehicle-animal collisions and enhance safety. The nearly 10 miles of highway to be widened is traveled by approximately 6,000 drivers daily.

The approximately $50 million highway project by contractor Granite Construction Co. marks the final phase of widening of U.S. 50 to four lanes between Carson City and Silver Springs. During the past decade, NDOT has widened U.S. 50 from eastern Dayton to the Stagecoach area from two to four lanes.

Project updates are available at nevadadot.com or by calling 775-888-7000.