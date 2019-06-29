Airport Road Church of Christ sets Vacation Bible School

A huge Hollywood award show is coming to Carson City July 8-12 at the Airport Road Church of Christ. Vacation Bible School for 2019 includes lots of movie style glitz and glamour. Classes, stories, crafts, and outdoor activities will revolve around awards for best producer, actor, script, director and a special eternal award.

The school is daily from 6:30 to 8:40 p.m. for preschool though middle school ages. The Church of Christ is located at 3209 Airport Road in Carson City. For information and to preregister call 775-230-8761.