All Nevada K-12 schools to be closed until at least April 6

Carson City School District statement Regarding Nevada Gov. Sisolak's Announcement for All K-12 Schools to be Closed Due to increasing concern around COVID-19, Governor Sisolak, after consulting with local and state agencies and officials, has decided all school in Nevada will be closed starting Monday, March 16, through Friday, April 3. With this direction, ALL Carson City School District schools will be closed for three weeks starting tomorrow, Monday, March 16. Over the next few days, our district will be sending out communication to schools, staff and our community about how this closure will be conducted. Information will include student access to education through virtual means, the offering of nutrition programs, student support services and the role of employees during the closure. Again, the Carson City School District will be closed for student from March 16 through April 3. We are committed to providing you with timely information on a regular basis, so please check our website at carsoncityschools.com for updates regarding additional information.

LAS VEGAS — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Sunday that all K-12 schools in the state will be closed Monday until at least April 6 in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Sisolak says the closure includes all public, private and charter schools.

Carson City Schools were scheduled to be off on Monday.

In the Clark County School District, which is the fifth largest in the nation, students were expected to be on spring break from April 3-10.

In the second most populous district, Washoe County, students began their two-week break on Friday.

Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said the closure is a proactive step to combat coronavirus in schools.

As of Saturday, health officials have announced 21 cases of coronavirus in Nevada with 16 cases in Clark County, four in Washoe County and one in Carson City.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas has been hit hard by convention cancellations, a decline in visitation and layoffs at Strip resorts and related industries.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that many shoppers continue to stock up on food and some household supplies at supermarkets and big-box retailers.

Clark County and Las Vegas business leaders tried Sunday to calm the public’s fears as some residents keep panic shopping in the city over concerns of the coronavirus.

At a news conference Sunday, the vice president of risk management for a local trucking company said companies are pushing out more products to meet the sharp increase in demand.

County Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick said people should buy up to two weeks of supplies, but not stock up for a month.

“We have many people within our community that are on a fixed income or they don’t have the ability to stock up,” Kirkpatrick said. “So we need to ensure that when they can go to the grocery store that there is product available for them.”

On Saturday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department urged citizens not to go to supermarkets and other such stores and hoard supplies like toilet paper.