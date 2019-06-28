Americorps team to mentor children at Dayton Boys and Girls Clubs

An Americorps National Civilian Community Corps team, Green Four, will be visiting Dayton’s Boys and Girls Club site in the next six weeks as part of an effort to reach out to Lyon County’s rural populations.

The NCCC’s Green Four team is partnering with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Mason Valley to mentor children enrolled in its summer program. Throughout a six-week engagement, seven young adults will serve more than 150 children spread between Yerington, Silver Springs and Dayton BGC sites.

The BGCMV is the biggest youth organization in rural Nevada, an area of proportionally high crime and poverty rates, with about a quarter of children living below the poverty line.

The NCCC team will support the BGCMV’s mission to inspire and enable young people. The team will be integrating into summer programming with BGCMV members, mentoring and interacting with the youth who participate in daily activities. By playing and learning with the children, the team will serve as positive role models and emotional support.

“It’s crazy to think that taking the time to play a card game with a kid can have so much impact,” said Green Four member Kailen Williams. “But it shows the kids that somebody is there to support them, and that’s what we’re here for.”

Previous Americorps NCCC teams have worked with the BGCMV in the past.

“There have been attempts to get other Americorps programs out here,” said BGCMV grants director Christina Hurt. “But our remote location tends to be an obstacle. However, the NCCC teams have proven to be versatile, fearless and just the extra bit of inspiration the kids need.”