Andersen Ranch developer holds public meeting in Carson City

The developer of the proposed residential development on Andersen Ranch is holding a public meeting to discuss the project.

Christy Corporation, Ltd., will host an informal neighborhood meeting to present Andersen Ranch Estates, which is planned on 48.2 acres west of Mountain Street and east of Ormsby Boulevard.

Project representatives will be on hand to present plans for a tentative subdivision map, which is being heard by the Planning Commission on Dec. 17, and answer questions.

The meeting will be held Dec. 5, 5-6:30 p.m. at the Carson Nugget Casino Hotel, 507 N. Carson St.