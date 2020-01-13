Andersen Ranch development goes before Carson City supervisors
Carson City | January 13, 2020
If You Go
What: Board of Supervisors meeting
When: Thursday, Jan. 16, 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Where: Sierra Room, Community Center, 851 E. William St.
Four years after the controversial Vintage at Kings Canyon project was approved, the Board of Supervisors will consider a new residential development plan for the still vacant Andersen Ranch property on Carson City’s west side.
On Thursday in a second session starting at 5:30 p.m., the board will consider a tentative subdivision map for Andersen Ranch Estates, a plan for 203 home lots, streets, and open space on a portion of the ranch between Mountain Street and Ormsby Boulevard.
The new plan is less complicated than the Vintage project, which included both commercial and residential buildings, received significant opposition, and was never built.
Andersen Ranch Estates adheres to the property’s current zoning — single-family 6,000 and 12,000 — but the developer is using a section of Carson City municipal code that allows smaller lot sizes in exchange for open space, among other things. The project is still limited to the same density — 203 lots — allowed under the zoning, and the Planning Commission, which voted 4-2 to recommend the tentative map to the board, required the lots to be no smaller than 5,000 square feet.
Although the project hasn’t garnered as much attention as Vintage, many nearby residents attended the Planning Commission meeting and voiced opposition to the project as a whole or to pieces of it.
Some neighbors oppose the Title 17 code being used to build smaller lot sizes.
“My take on 17.10 is that it is a giveaway to developers,” said Maxine Nietz, who led the opposition to Vintage and organized a public meeting with the developer of the new proposal. “The nature of our neighborhoods, communities, and city will fundamentally be changed by continuing to let developers use 17.10.”
Nietz said the code requires a site analysis of “opportunities and constraints,” and should only be applied to properties with restricted use.
The supervisors first meet at 8:30 a.m. and will consider a lawsuit against Tahoe Hemp.
In June, the business started clearing land on Carson River Road open space without permission to test the feasibility of growing hemp there. The city sent a cease and desist letter and met with the business. Since then, the city has found out hemp production there would jeopardize a $2.8 million State Lands grant used to buy the property. The land is still used by the previous owner, James Jarrard, for ranching and grazing.
The board will also hear the first biannual report on jail conditions and prisoner deaths now required by a law passed by the 2019 Nevada Legislature.
The supervisors will also vote on a contract with Manhard Consulting for a study on the city’s effluent, which is currently stored in Brunswick Canyon during the winter and used to irrigate three golf courses and the state prison farm in the summer.
