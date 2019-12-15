Andersen Ranch map before Carson City Planning Commission

The Carson City Planning Commission on Tuesday will consider a tentative map for Andersen Ranch Estates.

The project includes 203 single-family lots ranging from 5,000 to 15,000 square feet on the part of the ranch located between Ormsby Boulevard and Mountain Street.

The meeting starts at 3 p.m. in the Sierra Room of the Community Center located at 851 E. William St. The Andersen project won’t be heard before 5:30 p.m.

More than 30 residents reached out to the Planning Commission with concerns about the project including traffic, ingress and egress, and project density.

Christy Corp., the applicant, is proposing access to the neighborhood on Mountain Street, Ormsby Boulevard, West Sunset Way, North Richmond Avenue, Lexington Avenue, La Mirada Street, and Bolero Drive.

If the subdivision map is accepted by the Planning Commission, it will then go to the Board of Supervisors for final approval.

At an earlier meeting to discuss the project, Michael Railey, planning manager, Christy Corp., said the developer is in talks with several home builders to construct the entire project, which would likely be built in six phases, moving from Mountain Street to Ormbsy Boulevard.

He also committed to not building any Spanish or Mediterranean style houses in order to blend in with the neighborhood at a public meeting. It was held at the Carson Nugget with more than 100 people in attendance.

In terms of density, the project is building what the zoning allows, said Railey. Zoning is a mix 6,000 and 12,000 single-family and municipal code allows some reduction in lot sizes to provide open space instead. The number of allowed lots, 203, is the same.

Loren Chilson, principal, Headway Transportation, who conducted a traffic study for the project, promised to do an additional traffic count at Washington Street and Richmond Avenue before Tuesday’s meeting after several people said they were worried about plans to cut through Richmond, which now dead ends at the property.

At the an earlier public meeting at the Carson City Library, Railey said the Richmond connection was required by the city after it completed a major project review of the project.

Also required by the city, said Railey, are bathrooms at the Mountain Street trailhead, which will be connected to a walking path around the property as part of the project.

The Andersen Ranch is the site of a controversial project known as Vintage at Kings Canyon, which was approved in 2016. The project was never built and the planned unit development approved for it never went into effect.

The plans are online at https://www.carson.org/home/showdocument?id=68583

On Tuesday, The commission also will consider a special use permit to expand the gas station at the northwest corner of Carson and William streets to the property now occupied by Café at Adele’s shuttered restaurant.

The move would involve tearing down the historic building to install two more gas pumps for RVs and other oversized vehicles at the ExtraMile convenience store site and Chevron gas station.

The property has been for sale since early 2018. The restaurant closed in March after a fire in the laundry area and its owners, Charlie and Karen Abowd, worked with their insurance provider to cover the cost of a $1.5 million renovation, but in October they announced the restaurant would not reopen.

The proposed project to expand the gas station went through a major project review with Carson City’s Planning Division in October at the request of Frank Lepori Construction.

The project would require a special use permit because it is zoned downtown mixed use.