Basil Thai fundraiser to benefit Boys and Girls Clubs culinary program

The Basil Thai restaurant in Carson City is hosting a buffet fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. All proceeds from the event will benefit the culinary program for Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Nevada. There is no cost to attend, but donations are appreciated.

The culinary program began in January 2018 with local celebrity chefs teaching kids how to prepare gourmet meals with few ingredients and little time. The goal of the program is to give kids the skills they need to take home and prepare meals for their families.

“We purchased limited equipment at the start of the program, but the chefs still had to bring a lot of their own,” said Matt Sampson, director of operations for BGCWN. “Proceeds from the Basil buffet fundraiser will help purchase new cooking and meal prep equipment.”

Birdie Harthono, owner of the Basil, approached the Boys and Girls Club to see how she could help.

“We just want to give back,” Harthono said. “The community has been supporting us for over 30 years, so it’s time to give back.”

The Basil also is volunteering its expertise at the Boys and Girls Club later this year. Its program will focus not only on preparing meals but also on the business aspects of running a restaurant such as leadership skills, pros and cons in owning a restaurant and what they need to look for before starting.

“It’s not big,” Harthono said, “but it may inspire the kids to experience different cultures or open a restaurant of their own.”