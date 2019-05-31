Bee Habitat ribbon cutting set in Carson City

A ribbon cutting for the Bee Habitat will be held on June 7.

Stephen Jones

IF YOU GO What: Ribbon Cutting – Carson City Leadership Class of 2019 Bee Habitat When: Friday, June 7, 10 a.m. Where: Behind the Carson Tahoe Health Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway

Carson City was named the first Bee City in Nevada last fall, recognizing the important contributions of bee pollinators. When members of the Carson City Leadership Class of 2019 discovered Carson City had become the nation’s 76th Bee City, thus, began the journey that led the way to Carson City’s first bee habitat to be unveiled to the public at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday at 10 a.m.

The bee hotel and habitat are located behind the Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway.

The original concept of a bee habitat morphed into a community-wide project. The Leadership Class and the Carson City Chamber of Commerce would like to recognize the community partners assisting to make the idea come to fruition.

Carson Tahoe Healthcare donated use of the land behind the Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, which happens to be located just next to a greenhouse operated by The Greenhouse Project — providing ample pollination opportunities for the bees staying in the new bee hotel.

Meek’s Lumber and Hardware in Carson City provided the building materials at cost to the Leadership Class. Southwest Gas stepped up to design and construct the hotel and transport it to the site. Arizona Pipeline Co., did the earth work to prepare the location including grading, creating drainage, and cutting and pouring the concrete pad. Southwest Gas employees then installed and anchored the hotel in the ground.

Carson City Leadership Class members painted the structure and were joined by volunteers from the Southwest Gas BLUE — Building Lives Up Everywhere Team — in planting bee-friendly plants and shrubs near the bee hotel. The Greenhouse Project provided guidance in selecting pollinator-friendly plants and shrubs.

Many other businesses and individuals contributed more than $7,000 in support of the project including Carson City Mayor Robert Crowell and Carson Tahoe Healthcare. Donated funds were used to help purchase the bee hexagons and the informative signage that will educate all of those visiting the bee habitat about the importance of pollination to environmental sustainability. Almost $40,000 has been provided in in-kind donations.

The ribbon cutting ceremony, a family friendly event will include face painting, games and activities for children, bee education, raffle prizes, informational booths and a food truck.

The Carson City Leadership Institute is a program of the Carson City Chamber of Commerce. The Class of 2019 is the 30th class and will graduate June 13.

