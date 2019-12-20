Birth announcements

To Celeste and Ralph Ruiz of Carson City, Emilio Manuel Ruiz, born Oct. 9, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Tiffany and Adam Hranac of Susanville, Calif., Quinn Oliver Hranac, born Nov. 23, 2019, weighing 9 pounds.

To Kelsey Elliott and Richard Mcleod of Carson City, Zander Theseus Mcleod, born Nov. 27, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Aundria Hernandez and Juan Diaz, Jr., of Carson City, Ozias Saint Diaz, born Nov. 27, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Jamie Miller and Daniel Ogilvie of Carson City, Alice Jean Ogilvie, born Nov. 27, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Brooke and Luke Rippee of Reno, Levi Michael Rippee, born Dec. 1, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Juanita Zepeda-Carmona and Kenneth Davis, Jr., of Carson City, Kenneth Alan Davis III, born Dec. 1, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Chalene and Nicholas Lemons of Sparks, Lightley Leanora Lemons, born Dec. 2, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Anna and Thomas Payne of Incline Village, Rex Richard Payne, born Dec. 3, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Lauren and Robert Hernandez of Minden, Harper Ryatt Mae Hernandez, born Dec. 3, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Sara and Jeromy Silva of Carson City, Miriam Rose Silva, born Dec. 4, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Sara and Jeromy Silva of Carson City, Isabel Camille Silva, born Dec. 4, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Heather and Jeffrey Stewart Sr., of Carson City, Arianna Mary Michele Stewart, born Dec. 4, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Alexis Marquez and Tristan Mosley of Wellington, Kingsley Rose Mosley, born Dec. 5, 2019, weighing 6 pounds.

To Nicole Calvert and Casey White of Carson City, Gunther Lee White, born Dec. 6, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Angelica and Jesse Stackhouse of Fernley, Connor Stackhouse, born Dec. 6, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Susan Brooks and Tyler Zafra of Dayton, Tyler Jay-Neil Zafra, Jr., born Dec. 6, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Sara Doane and Blake Jay of Gardnerville, Opal Lynn Jay, born Dec. 8, 2019, weighing 5 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Emily and Zackary Larsen of Carson City, Gizella Joan Larsen, born Dec. 9, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Brittany and Cody Cunningham of Mound House, Xander James Cunningham, born Dec. 9, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Lacey Ficklin and Max McCracken of Gardnerville, Lexi Marie McCracken, born Dec. 10, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 8 ounces.