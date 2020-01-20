Boy Scout collects donations in Karma Box as part of Eagle project in Carson City

Preston Emborsky, 15, a Boy Scout from Troop 341, recently completed his Eagle project, based on the Karma Box Project founded by Grant Denton. Denton was homeless for a few years.

Karma Boxes are posted around the city, providing community members opportunities to donate items such as food, toiletries, clothes and other small items into the box. People in need are welcome to take what they need out of it.

Emborsky built seven boxes and placed two in the community. He unveiled one box recently at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church at 314 N. Division St. to be blessed by the congregation. Sunday School children brought in food to donate, and the box was placed outside the church.