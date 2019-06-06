Breakfast with Brad on Friday

Join Carson City Supervisor Brad Bonkowski for “Breakfast with Brad” from 7 to 8 a.m. Friday at the Cracker Box restaurant.

“The Legislature has wrapped up and I know there are people wondering how new legislation could affect our area. I’d love to talk about that. At the end of every session there tends to be many questions. However I’m happy to talk about any issue you believe is important to the city,” Bonkowski said.

No purchase is necessary; the coffee is on Bonkowski. The Cracker Box is located at 402 E. William St., in Carson City.