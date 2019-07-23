Brewery Arts Center grant to restore outside mural in Carson City

The Brewery Arts Center received a $10,000 grant, which the arts organization will use to restore the mural on the side of the building on Division Street and add lighting and benches at the bus stop there.

The AARP Community Challenge Award awarded $1.6 million to 159 projects. The organization received more than 1,660 applications.

“It’s exciting to be recognized by a national organization and be chosen out of over 1,600 applications,” said Ken Farley, vice president, BAC’s Board of Directors. “We appreciate the AARP rewarding our efforts to make the arts and programs at the Brewery Arts Center more accessible to everyone in Carson City.”

The mural restoration, now underway and being done by Deena Hoover, is the start of Project HeARTbeat, a plan to “permanently join our two city blocks to create a safe, unified arts campus for people of all ages to create and build community,” according to the BAC’s website.