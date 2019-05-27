Brush fire reported in Stagecoach Sunday afternoon

The Lyon County Fire Protection District was dispatched to U.S. 50 and Caroline Sunday for a reported brush fire.

According to Lyon County manager Jeff Page, at 1:50 p.m. Sunday, the Lyon County Fire Protection District was dispatched to U.S. 50 and Caroline for a reported brush fire.

Access was limited upon arrival. The Nevada Division of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management were called to assist with firefighting. Storey County was called to provide paramedic coverage for the district.

The fire was approximately 400 acres in size. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.