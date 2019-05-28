Capital City C.I.R.C.L.E.S Initiative sets graduation in Carson City

C.I.R.C.L.E.S held its graduation for those who completed the first phase of the programon Wednesday.



The Capital City C.I.R.C.L.E.S Initiative will hold a graduation-celebration at 7 p.m., on Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church, Carson City, in honor of the latest cohort of participants to complete Phase One of its program.

With a track record of success in Carson City for more than a decade, the initiative helps individuals and families in financial poverty (“Champions for Change”) secure well-being in life. It fosters relationships across class lines, providing social capital and support necessary for getting ahead. Participants who are not in financial poverty (“Allies”), in addition to developing rewarding relationships, develop a better understanding of poverty and its causes.

Phase One of the program is a 15- to 18-week class attended by both Champions for Change and Allies. It approaches well-being holistically, covering matters of finance as well as matters of physical, emotional, and relational wellness.

Graduates then move on to Phase Two, the heart of the program, in which participants work together to accomplish life goals. The time it takes for participants in financial poverty to become self-sufficient is typically 18-36 months.

On hand to congratulate graduates and present them with Certificates of Recognition were Robert Crowell, mayor of Carson City; Kenneth Furlong, sheriff of Carson City; and representatives of U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez-Masto and Jacky Rosen. Certificates of Recognition from Gov. Steve Sisolak will also be presented.

For information about the initiative or its program, or to sign up for the next cohort beginning Phase One on June 5, contact Tom Blake, program manager, at capitalcitycircles@gmail.com or 775-883-6506.