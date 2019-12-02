Caroling and food and drink specials to be featured

The downtown restaurants and bars will be welcoming you with specials chosen just for this special evening. Be sure to visit the following locations to sample the evening drink or food specials.

Battle Born Social — Serving So Juicy’s cold pressed Hot apple cider for children and Jingle Hot Cider w/Cinnamon Whiskey for the adults

Blue Bull — Serving a White Christmas cocktail

Carson Nugget — Serving Free hot cocoa

Comma Coffee — Serving White Christmas Homemade Eggnog Cocktail. Free hot chocolate for kids.

Cucina Lupo — Festive Wine Pour

Fox Brewpub — Serving Spiked peppermint hot chocolate for the adults, regular hot chocolate for kids. Prime rib dinner special.

Gather Carson City — Drink special of the night is a Rumplesnuggler. 10% off all meals offerings.

Scoup’s Ice Cream & Soup Bar — Serving a Hot Chocolate Peppermint Float

The Basil — Serving Holiday Thai Herb Tea with cookies.

The Union — Serving Yuletide Beer Specials

Westside Pour House — Serving Holidaze Hot Buttered Rum

In addition to the above, the Downtown Business Association will be serving free cookies in front of Laxalt Plaza.

Holiday Event Highlights:

In Carson City it is hard to ignore the holiday season since all around us are so many events that draw us in to urge us to recapture the magic we once knew as a child. The child within us never fades. The learned traditions are never unlearned. Enjoy the Carson City holiday offerings.

Nov. 29, 30 – Candy Cane Express Train Rides on the Virginia & Truckee (Virginia City)

Dec. 7, 8, 14, 15 – Candy Cane Express Train Rides on the Virginia & Truckee (Virginia City), 775-847-0380

Nov. 29, 30 Dec. 1, 5, 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 15 – Polar Express Train Rides 877-724-5007

Nov. 29 – Dec. 24 – Holiday Gift Show at the Carson Mall 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 29, 30 & Dec. 1 – Pinkerton Nutcracker Ballet – Community Center 775-297-5007

Dec. 1 Snow! by Bella Voce of Reno, 4-5 p.m. at Carson City First United Methodist Church 412 W Musser. Free event.

Dec. 3 Symphony Youth Strings Fall Concert “Around the World in Music” 6:30 p.m. Free concert at Community Center .

Dec. 6 – Silver and Snowflakes Festival of Lights Holiday Tree Lighting – State Capitol 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Dec. 6, 7, 13, 14, 15 – Wild Horse Children’s Theater “Frozen Jr.” (775) 583-8878

Dec. 7 – Peanutcracker – The Story In A Nutshell – Community Center 775-360-8663

Dec. 7 – Free train rides with the Grinch – Mills Park Railroad – 11 a.m.-2 p.m. – 882-1565

Dec. 7 – Downtown Business Association Wine Walk

Dec. 7 & 8; 14 & 15; 21 & 22 Santa Trains at the State Railroad Museum 10-3 p.m. (775) 687-6953

Dec. 7 – 5th Annual Holiday Crawl to benefit Carson School District 5-10 p.m, – 687-7410

Dec. 10 – Mile High Jazz Band performs Jazz & Poetry “Night Lights” at Comma Coffee

Dec. 13 to 15 – Homestead Holidays at Silver Saddle Ranch

Dec. 14 & 15 – Carson Christmas Craft Fair 2019 at Fuji Park 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Dec. 14 & 15 – A Road to Bethlehem – Drive through – A Living Nativity First United Methodist Church 6:30- 8 p.m.

Dec. 14 – Meet the Artist reception – Pinyon Pottery – 11 a.m.-2 p.m. – 882-1565

Dec. 15 – CC Symphony Holiday Treat Concert – 4 p.m. – Community Center.

Dec. 18 – Whitehats Christmas Brewery Arts Center 883-1976

Dec. 19 – 18th Annual Joyful Noise Holiday Show Brewery Arts Center 883-1976. Dec. 20 -11th annual Christmas Carol Playalong for Strings – Carson Mall – 3 p.m. -883-1976

Dec. 22 – Unsilent Night at the Brewery Arts Center 5:30 p.m. – 883-1976

Dec. 22 – Fa La La La La Tintabulations Handbell Ensemble -7 p.m. Brewery Arts Center 883-1976