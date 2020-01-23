Carson Chamber singers to begin rehearsals for spring concert

The Carson Chamber Singers, a performing group of the Carson City Symphony Association, will begin rehearsals on Jan. 28 for their Spring Concert. Rehearsals are Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. under the direction of William Belcher at the Choral Room in Carson High School, 1111 N. Saliman Road.

“Do you love to sing? Can you carry a tune, match pitches with a piano, and harmonize with others? Then we have a spot for you with the Carson Chamber Singers, the chorus of the Carson City Symphony. Come join in the experience,” Belcher said in a news release

Carson Chamber Singers is open to singers high-school age and above. The Spring Concert will include varied works from classical to traditional, to modern. Participation is free.

For information, contact the Symphony Association at 775-883-4154 or Belcher at 775-434-7079.

Carson Chamber Singers is supported in part by public funds through a grant from the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, and by private donations.