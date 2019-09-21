Carson City Airport Authority makes donation to Eagle Valley Children’s Home

At the monthly Airport Authority Board meeting the Carson City Airport Authority presented Donna Clarke, executive director of the Eagle Valley Children’s Home a check in the amount of $3,963.61 to establish an endowment in the name of the Carson City Airport Authority to support the mission of the EVCH. The mission of the EVCH is not-for-profit organization which exists to support people with intellectual and developmental program at EVCH and a respite program in the family’s home.

“This is an incredible opportunity for the Eagle Valley Children’s Home to partner with the Carson City Airport,” Clarke said. “The Airport Authority Board and the airport community are very kind and generous.”

The Carson City Airport was initially established in 1928 on 76 acres of land provided to Carson City by 3 prominent local families. Today the airport is over 540 acres in size and has over $35M in infrastructure improvements since 2010. Carson City Airport Authority is a supporter of aviation educational programs and community non-profit organizations.

The Carson City Airport Open House is an annual event that takes place on the last Saturday of June and is an opportunity for the greater community to visit the airport and learn about aviation here in the capital city. 2019 is the first year of using proceeds generated from the open house and the first annual chicken wing contest to support the EVCH. The mission of the Carson City Airport Authority is to support aviation related economic activity of Nevada’s Capital City by providing a safe, secure and convenient access to the national airspace system.

“This is a great partnership between the Carson City Airport Authority and the Eagle Valley Children’s Home,” said Kenneth Moen, Manager of the Carson City Airport. The opportunity to provide support to a local-based charity and to be able to witness the tangible results of support is very gratifying” said, Moen.