Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell to speak at Democratic luncheon

Mayor Bob Crowell will be the featured speaker at Monday’s Democratic luncheon. He will review how legislation enacted by the 80th session of the Nevada Legislature is likely to impact Carson City.

This event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Monday in the banquet room of Carson City’s Round Table on Retail Drive just off College Parkway. Sponsored by the Democratic Men’s Committee, these luncheons help keep the lights on at Carson City’s Democratic HQ. Suggested donations of $5 or more gratefully are accepted but not required. All are welcome.

For information, contact Rich Dunn at 775-434-8783 or richdunn@aol.com.