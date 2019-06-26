Carson City Airport open house benefits children’s home

The Carson City Airport will hold its annual open house from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 29 at 2600 College Parkway. The morning begins with a pancake breakfast for purchase provided by the Experimental Aircraft Association and full festivities starting at 9 a.m. with the presentation of colors and national anthem. Entry is free to the public and typically draws more than 6,000 visitors each year.

The theme of this year’s event is “Until You Spread Your Wings, You Have No Idea How Far You Can Fly!” Participants will have an opportunity to explore aviation and aerospace by examining historic military aircraft and vehicles, civilian aircraft, mechanical aircraft engine and structural displays, drone displays and demonstrations, hands-on interactive activities, tethered hot-air balloon rides, aviation education information, vehicle rides, remote-controlled aircraft displays, food trucks, vendors and more.

Several new events and features will be offered this year, including the WingFest Challenge, a chicken wing cookoff. Proceeds from the challenge will support the Eagle Valley Children’s Home, a fully accredited intermediate care facility for children requiring specialized care and treatment. Wings will be available for purchase. Prizes will be available for the overall best wings, hottest wings, most original and People’s Choice awards. Entry forms are available at http://www.flycarsoncity.com.

Additionally, the airport will open the reimagined terminal facilities to the public. Along with aesthetic upgrades, the University of Nevada, Reno is near completion of educational and historic displays in the main terminal areas.

The purpose of the Carson City Airport Open House is to raise community awareness of the importance of aviation and aerospace for Carson City and Nevada’s economy. The economic impact of the airport to the local community is estimated at more than $65 million annually and 489 jobs. The event will focus on educating and encouraging young people to consider careers in the areas of robotics, aviation and aerospace.

For information on the Carson City Airport Open House, visit http://www.flycarsoncity.com or call 775-841-2255.