Carson City archery range could be named for Tim Meigs

The Open Space Advisory Committee and the Parks and Recreation Commission met Monday to discuss several topics that concern both boards.

The two panels took action on only one agenda item to recommend the Centennial Park Archery Range be renamed the Tim Meigs Archery Range.

Tim Meigs, who passed away in February, was a Carson City resident and well-known bow maker who founded Clear Creek Bowmen, the 46-year-old nonprofit that operates the range through a use agreement with Carson City.

“He was legendary in the archery community,” said Jim Davis, a club member who with Tom Howell, another club member, presented the item.

The boards voted to recommend the Board of Supervisors rename the range.

The two panels discussed whether to propose an ordinance curbing smoking in Carson City parks and open space after a presentation by Carson City Health and Human Services.

“Maybe we don’t need an ordinance, if we utilized out littering code and enforced that,” said Supervisor Lori Bagwell, who’s a member of the Parks and Recreation Commission. “I like the idea of events, of a designated smoking area if you have an event that exceeds a certain number of people.”

The members also talked about possible restrictions at playgrounds, and both boards agreed to take the matter back to the separate groups for more discussion and to bring it back for consideration at another joint meeting if necessary.

Presentations were also made on the Carson City Weed Coalition, the city’s designation as a Bee City USA, and on the Prison Hill Recreation Area.