Carson City Arts & Culture Coordinator Mark Salinas earns national arts and culture honor

Cathleen Allison | Nevada Photo Source

Carson City Arts & Culture Coordinator Mark Salinas has been chosen by the National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures as one of 31 Latinx artists and cultural workers who will participate in the NALAC Leadership Institute in San Antonio, July 15-20.

Salinas is the first arts and culture leader to be included from Nevada. The rest of the group includes individuals from 15 states and Puerto Rico.

The NALAC Leadership Institute will be hosted at the University of Texas at San Antonio’s downtown campus and includes a tour with institute alumni at the creative youth development outfit SAY Sí, a visit to the groundbreaking “Transamerica/n” exhibition at the McNay Art Museum, a community gathering with Latinx arts leaders at Galería E.V.A. (Ecos y Voces de Arte), and a keynote by Gonzalo Casals, executive director, Leslie-Lohman Museum of Gay and Lesbian Art in New York City.

“What distinguishes NLI from other professional development programs is that we value each fellow’s contributions and deep knowledge of community, providing a space to exchange resources and expertise within a peer-to-peer network,” said Jenna Gonzales, NALAC programs manager.