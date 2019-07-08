Carson City arts organizations receive grants from Nevada Arts Council

The Nevada Day Show art exhibit is open at the Nevada Artists Association's gallery at Carson City's Brewery Arts Center.

Courtesy

Carson City arts organizations were among the 172 recipients of a total of $1 million in grant money from the Nevada Arts Council.

The largest local grant went to the Brewery Arts Center, which was awarded $18,600.

“The NAC grant is extremely important because it is one of the few grants that can be used for operational support as opposed to just programs or capital improvements,” said Gina Lopez Hill, BAC executive director. “Operational support is vital for the Brewery Arts Center as we continue to build community through the arts and be an economic driver for our community.”

Capital City Arts Initiative, which presents art exhibits including in the Community Center’s Sierra Room, was awarded $4,000. Carson City Symphony Association, Inc., is receiving $3,500 as is Mile High Jazz Band Association, both led by David Bugli. And Wild Horse Productions, the children’s theater group, was awarded $4,000.

Grants were awarded in the following competitive categories: Operating Support; Community Impact; Project for Organizations; Arts Learning Project; Artist Fellowship (Contemporary Arts and Folk and Traditional Arts); Fellowship Project Grant and FY20 Project Grant for Artists – Cycle A. Grant panelists reviewed, deliberated and scored applications in public hearings and final recommendations were approved by the Nevada Arts Council Board at its June 27 meeting.