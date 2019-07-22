Carson City asks for feedback on master plan for the Prison Hill Recreation Area

Carson City is seeking public input on a master plan for the Prison Hill Recreation Area.

A survey focusing on trailheads, access points, and the area west of Koontz Lane is available at carson.org/prisonhillsurvey until 5 p.m., Aug. 9.

A public meeting will be held after the survey to discuss the results.

The master plan will “guide future improvements, prioritize expenditures, and be used as a means to seek grants and donations for implementation of various site improvements,” according to Parks, Recreation and Open Space.

For information or questions, contact Gregg Berggren, trails coordinator at gberggren@carson.org or 775-283-7219.