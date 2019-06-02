Carson City birth announcements for April 19 to May 9, 2019

To Veronica Valladares and Josue Valladares of Carson City, Matthues Emmanuel Valladares, born April 19, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces

To Megan Holland and David Hoskin of Gardnerville, Harper Marie Louise Hoskin, born April 19, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 8 ounces

To Lisa Domen and Joel Domen of Dayton, Jacob Joel Domen, born April 20, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 4 ounces

To Breanna Nettles and Steven Sousa, Jr. of Carson City, Briella Nicole Sousa, born April 21, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 1 ounce

To Sara Morrison and Scott Morrison of Carson City, Zepha Christine Morrison, born April 22, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces

To Tyeesa Jim and Michael Skenandore of Carson City, Amyas Skenandore, born April 22, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 2 ounces

To Stormie Gomes-Stone and Jonathan Hamilton of Carson City, Watson Lee Hamilton, born April 22, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces

To Gabriela Aranda and Alberto Fausto-Beas of Carson City, Ian Aleksey Fausto-Aranda, born April 22, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces

To Brenda Martinez and Brian Martinez of Carson City, Giancarlo David Martinez, born April 27, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces

To Emily Holt and Chad Yount of Carson City, Dominic Mitchell Yount, born April 28, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 6 ounces

To Jessie Laack and Micah Laack of Washoe Valley, Norman Gus Laack, born April 30, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces

To Janette Hernandez and Manuel Gallegos-Arroyo of Carson City, Maya Gallegos, born May 1, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces

To Mariah Kizer and Reese Kizer of Gardnerville, Crew Reese Rizer, born May 1, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 2 ounces

To Kayla Jacobs and Reid Williamson of Carson City, Wayton Neil Williamson, born May 1, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces

To Elisa Williams and Dennis Williams of Carson City, Anna Mae Williams, born May 2, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 4 ounces

To Mykela Green and Julian Lewis of Dayton, Melody Aaliyah Renee Lewis, born April 27, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 2 ounces

To Tonya Mozzone and Christopher Mozzone of Stateline, Zoe Rose Keilani Mozzone, born May 5, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 7 ounces

To Joanna Morales and Kelvin Smith of Carson City, Kioma Violet Smith, born May 7, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces

To Sharon Contreraz and Anthony Munoz of Carson City, Iris Imani Rose Munoz, born May 7, 2019, weighing 4 pounds and 9 ounces

To Tiffany Hill and Jeremiah Gillihan of Gardnerville, Bryson Joseph Gillihan, born May 8, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces

To Kelly Zuniga-Aviles and Arturo Solorzano-Sandoval of Dayton, Arturo Maria Solorzano-Zuniga, born May 9, 2019, weighing 9 pounds and 1 ounce

To Mistie Macedo of Lovelock, Colby Ryan Cole, born May 9, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 0 ounce

To Amber Broughton and Robert Barlow of Dayton, Dean Thomas Barlow, born May 9, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces

