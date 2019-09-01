Carson City birth announcements for August 8 to August 22, 2019

Carson-Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Hailey March and Samuel Mendoza of Silver Springs, Lilly Rei-Elizabeth Mendoza, born Aug. 8, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Natalie Bezzone and Mark Johns of Silver Springs, Everest Thomas Johns, born Aug. 9, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Krystal Shifflet and Cory Hauck of Carson City, Lyla Marie Hauck, Aug. 9, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Fabiola Castillo and Rafael Bautista of Dayton, Lily Valentina Bautista, born Aug. 11, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Shaelby and Daniel Ruben of Reno, Judah Elliot Ruben, born Aug. 11, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Courtney and Kyle Jenkins of Minden, Jax Ryan Jenkins, born Aug. 13, 2019, weighing 10 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Valerie Pacheco and Anthony Lopez of Carson City, Aliyah Mylene Lopez, born Aug. 13, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Jeslyn and Marcus Wettig of Gardnerville, Marcus Anthony Paul Wettig, born Aug. 14, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Melanie Anaya and Jose Anaya Garcia of Carson City, Jose Alejandro Anaya Millard, born Aug. 15, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Viktoria and Christopher McNamara of Zephyr Cove, Mila Kristina McNamara, born Aug. 16, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Malgorzata and Daniel Nordyke of Carson City, Maximilian Meade Nordyke, born Aug. 16, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Elizabeth Adams and Travis Pitts of Dayton, Tanner Chane Pitts, born Aug. 16, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 0 ounce.

To Amanda Mcintosh and Joseph Kendall of Dayton, Jaxx Thomas-Alan Kendall, born Aug. 17, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Tiffany and Juan Rodriguez of Yerington, Issac Avery Rodriguez, born Aug. 20, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Alyssa Roman and Gerardo Roman-Pina of Gardnerville, Sebastian Benjamin Roman, born Aug. 22, 2019, weighing 9 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Kara and Jamey Gooch of Carson City, Elijah Grady Gooch, born Aug. 22, 2019, weighing Aug. 22, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 1 ounce.