Carson City birth announcements for July 29 to August 8, 2019

To Alyssa Munoz-Archuleta and Raymond Culver of Carson City, Jasiah Ray Culver, born July 29, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Alejandra Sandoval of Carson City, Valery Angelina Sandoval, born July 30, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and ounces.

To Alibi Smith and Kristofer Schutten of Carson City, Alayna Marie Schutten, born July 30, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Jovelyn Juarez and Esteban Venegas of Carson City, Marcelo Venegas, born July 30, 2019, weighing 9 pounds and 0 ounce.

To Cori and James Brennan of Carson City, Kenzie Dawne Brennan, born July 30, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Christi and Jeffery House of Dayton, Jacqueline Ruth House, born July 31, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 0 ounce.

To Jamie Shirley and Cody Barber of Carson City, Codilyn Isabel Barber, born Aug. 1, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Melissa Argetsinger of Carson City, Rey’Lynn Faith-Elizabeth Argetsinger, born Aug. 2, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Natanja and Johannes Hoskin of Carson City, Christian Johan Hoskin, born Aug. 2, 2019, weighing 5 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Alexandra Bryant and Daniel O’Neil of Carson City, Waylon Thomas O’Neil, born Aug. 2, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Adahi Gutierrez-Cervantes and Scott McDuffie of Carson City, Matthew Alexander McDuffie, born Aug. 3, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Sophia Lawson and Elijah Childs of Carson City, Sandra Lee Childs, born Aug. 4, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Katrina Morgan and Chad Cooney of Reno, Payton Marie Cooney, born Aug. 4, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Madison Lingenfelter of Dayton, Isaiah James Lingenfelter, born Aug. 5, 2019, weighing 5 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Jessica and Travis Blaver of Carson City, Ava JoAnne Blaver, born Aug. 5, 2019, weighing 9 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Sara and Nicholas Bates of Fallon, Leilani Sara Lynn Bates, born Aug. 5, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Kristi and Justin Stone of Minden, Levi David Stone, born Aug. 5, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Leeann Shumake and David Wiseman of Carson City, Mia Leeann Wiseman, born Aug. 6, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Dezurae and John Leedom of Carson City, Zane Kalani Leedom, born Aug. 7, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Amanda and Jordan Pruitt of Gardnerville, Jayce Christopher Pruitt, born Aug. 8, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.