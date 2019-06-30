Carson City birth announcements for June 7 – 19, 2019

To Jenna and James Style of Carson City, Ethan Sage Styles, born April 11, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Angelina and Victor Oropeza of Carson City, Feliciano Leonardo Oropeza, born June 7, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Angelina and Victor Oropeza of Carson City, Mario Indalecio Oropeza, born June 7, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Malaena Lopez and Christopher Piche of Carson City, Christopher Xaine Piche-Lopez, born June 7, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Michelle Sosa and Daniel Nadler of Gardnerville, Selena Hays Nadler, born June 8, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Caryn Buttz and David Grimes of Fallon, Jonny Jay Grimes, born June 9, 2019, weighing 5 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Zinay Olvera and Anthony Smith of Carson City, Ki’Millianna Antoinette Smith-Olvera, born June 9, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Jenny Johnson and Kyle Lynch of Genoa, Birdy Bell Lynch, born June 10, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Skyla and Loren Belarde of Carson City, Louis Ray Belarde, born June 10, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Rachel and Steven Henning of Gardnerville, Everly Rose Henning, born June 10, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Kristen and Jason Charismas of Gardnerville, Arlo Augustine Charismas, born June 12, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Jessee and Clifton DeLude of Wadsworth, Samson John DeLude, born June 13, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Nicole Clinger and Patrick Mobley in Carson City, Cromwell Theodore Tiberius Mobley, born June 13, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Kionna Colbert and Michael Roberts, Jr. of Coleville, Mylay Michelle Roberts, born June 13, 2019, weighing 5 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Breanne Voorhees and Garrett Baker of Genoa, Myla Kae Baker, born June 14, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Katie and Charles DuCoing of Carson City, Wesley Fisher DuCoing, born June 14, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Brittany McGill and Joseph Terrasas of Carson City, Etta Rose Terrasas, born June 18, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Cheyanna Kochamp of Carson City, Aryana Aleena Delizo, born June 19, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Mackenzi and Steven Alvarez of Reno, Steven Maurice Alvarez, born June 19, 2019, weighing 10 pounds and 8 ounces.