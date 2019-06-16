Carson City birth announcements for May 2 – 30, 2019

To Amy and David Williams of Carson City, Anna Williams, born May 2, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Heidi and David Konopaske, Jr. of Carson City, William James Konopaske, born May 10, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 0 ounce.

To Jessica Dietrich and Calvin Beach of Dayton, Sofia Mae Beach, born May 11, 2019, weighing 5 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Rebecca and Jacob Roberts of Carson City, Tyler Ray Roberts, born May 11, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Joyce and Matthew Cole of Minden, Phoebe Teresa Cole, born May 12, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Andrea and Matthew Castro of Dayton, Abel Hector Castro, born May 13, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Kelsey and Jeffery Hurzel of Carson City, Jackson Anderson Hurzel, born May 15, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Brenda Saylor and Hector Cervantes of Dayton, Ryan Andrew Cervantes-Saylor, born May 15, 2019.

To Kyra and Derek Morgan of Carson City, Juniper Elaine Morgan, born May 24, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces

To Hannah Taylor of Carson City, Colten Kash Coralles, born May 25, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces

To Erika Jordan and Vencint Maes, Sr. of Carson City, Vencint Anthony Erwin-Maes Jr., born May 25, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces

To Natalia Garzoli and Joshua Herzberg of Carson City, Willow Rae Herzberg, born May 25, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces

To Taylor Adams and Patrick Hanses of Dayton, Ellie Rose Hanses, born May 26, 2019, weighing 4 pounds and 14 ounces

To Alexandra and Kevin Boles of Carson City, Haskell Robert Boles, born May 27, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 9 ounces

To Rebecca and William Adler of Carson City, Sophie Marie Adler, born May 28, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces

To Dirce Rodriguez-Montano and Louis Evans of Carson City, John Alton Evans, born May 30, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 6 ounces