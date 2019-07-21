Carson City birth announcements May 2 to July 3, 2019

To Amy and Dennis Williams of Carson City, Anna Williams, born May 2, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Jeanette and Adrian Hunter of Dayton, Luna Mae Hunter, born June 21, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 0 ounce.

To Yolanda Obregon and Daniel Gonzalez of Carson City, Sarahi Elisa Gonzalez, born June 21, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Stephany Loza-Franco and James Patten of Dayton, Makayla Mae Patten, born June 21, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 0 ounce.

To Heather and Courtney Hatch of Carson City, Hazen Lane Crain Hatch, born June 22, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Kristen and Grant Bell of Minden, Brooklynn Marie Bell, born June 23, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Chayenne and Henry Lanterman of Fallon, Ashton Rosevelt Lanterman, born June 23, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Erica Bronder and Lindsey Doolittle of Reno, Eloise Mae Bronder-Doolittle, born June 24, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Thalia Hillmann and Leopoldo Vieira of Dayton, Mateo Vieria, born June 25, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Miranda and John Smith of Carson City, George Richard Smith, born June 27, 2019, weighing 10 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Amy and John Sheridan of Gardnerville, Quinn Renee Sheridan, born June 28, 2019, weighing 5 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Annie and Chase Avara of Carson City, Jolene Mae Avara, born June 29, 2019, weighing 5 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Amy Barlow and Nathaniel Rash of Dayton, Claire Haskellene Rash, born June 30, 2019, weighing 5 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Magdalena Torres and Raymundo Torres Mayo of Carson, Emy Torres, born July 1, 2019, weighing 5 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Sharayah and JoeDonn Dietrich of Carson City, Zoey Jo Dietrich, born July 1, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Soleo Allen and Tyler Keogh of Carson City, Andrew Norman Keogh, born July 2, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Jessi Eckert and Justin Amos of Fallon, Graham Eckert Amos, born July 3, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Debra Stieglitz and Jalen Krupa of Reno, Grace Jennifer Stieglitz, born July 3, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Bryonna Winberg and Jeffery Webb of Gardnerville, Mara Jane Eleanor Winberg, July 3, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 0 ounce.

To Lyrissa and Bradley Boyd of Gardnerville, Berkeley Ray Boyd, born July 3, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 0 ounce.

To Shaela Ruch and William Tyrrell of Carson City, Jackson Cole Tyrrell, July 3, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces.