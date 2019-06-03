Carson City Board of Supervisors to evaluate City Manager Nancy Paulson Thursday

The Board of Supervisors on Thursday face a busy agenda when they meet for the first time in June.

Among the action the board will take is:

Conduct an evaluation of City Manager Nancy Paulson to establish her overall job performance, which may make her eligible for a salary increase along with setting her goals for the upcoming fiscal year.

Possible action on a contract with the Nevada Library Cooperative to not exceed $236,000 through 2023.

Possible action on a gift from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation through the National Collaborative for Women’s History Sites to install a Suffrage Centennial Marker in Carson City. The proposed marker would honor Felice Cohn, a Carson City native for her significance to the Nevada suffrage and her ability to work with the Nevada Legislature to pass legislation.

Possible action on a Business Impact Statement and an ordinance related to solid waste and recyclable materials with Waste Management. The ordinance will be the first reading to replace the existing franchise agreement with the new agreement that the board approved on Dec. 20, 2018.

Possible action on the interim plan for the Carson Rifle and Pistol Range. The Range Task Force recommended approval to the board the interim plan. The Range Task Force is set to meet again separately from the board of supervisors at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday in the in the Sierra Room, Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.

Possible action on a two-year policy totaling $224,190 for excess workers’ compensation liability insurance with Safety National Casualty Corporation. The increase for FY 2020 would be 7.35 percent over the current premium.

Possible action on a contract for tire purchases through March 31, 2024. The contract allows Carson City, through the State of Nevada to purchase tires. The contract would not exceed $170,000 annually with the total amount not to exceed $850,000.

After lunch at 2 p.m. the board will reconvene as the Carson City Redevelopment Authority and take up the following:

Possible action on the replacement of the sounds system at Fuji Park for a total cost of $44,754.

Possible action on spending $43,200 for improvements to the public plaza area in front of the Children’s Museum.

Dividing up $26,315 in special event funding after receiving requests for $33,000 in funding.

Possible action on spending $1,443,237 from the FY 2020 Redevelopment Revolving Fund to support events incentives and capital improvement projects including: $25,000 for Nevada Day; $15,000 for farmers markets; $10,000 for the Christmas Tree lighting; $7,500 for the July 4 fireworks; $30,000 for EPIC Rides mountain bike festival; $58,016 for Michael Hohl, Inc., for incentive General Fund reimbursement; $160,000 for the sales tax reimbursement incentive program for the Southgate Mall and Carson Mall; $217,927 for Richard Campagni auto dealer incentive; $25,000 for special event street closures; $50,000 for Facade Improvement Program; $200,000 for downtown street improvements; $137,794 for Bob Boldrick Theater upgrades; $190,000 for 3rd Street parking improvements; $52,000 for Aquatic Facility pool deck resurfacing; $100,000 for underground power lines downtown; $85,000 for Curry Street gas lamp replacement; and $80,000 for a South Carson City traffic study.

After the redevelopment authority business, the board will reconvene as the Board of Supervisors and take up the redevelopment authorities action. The board must approve items approved by the authority by a two-thirds vote by the board.

The board also will hear a presentation and make recommendations to an ordnance revising Carson City’s Municipal Code to eliminate redundancy and create consistency with the state on its statutes related to gaming.

Possible action on the second reading of an ordinance related procedures and policies of Downtown Neighborhood Improvement Districts.

The Board of Supervisors meet at 8:30 a.m. in the Sierra Room, Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.