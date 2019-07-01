Carson City Board of Supervisors to hear joint agreement on Adams Hub

Carson City, the Carson City Library, and Northern Nevada Development Authority may soon enter into an agreement to jointly operate the Adams Hub for Innovation.

The board is meeting Wednesday, instead of its usual meeting day, because July 4 is Thursday.

The hub located downtown was established by the Hop & Mae Adams Foundation in 2014 and in 2018 the city agreed to accept a $1.2 million grant from the foundation to run the hub for at least the next three years. The library took over responsibility and under the proposed agreement will pay NNDA $60,000 annually to operate a business retention and expansion program run by one full-time employee.

“NNDA will develop a tool box of resources for new businesses, identify businesses in the Sierra Region (Carson City, Douglas County, Lyon County, Mineral County, and Storey County) that may be able to make use of the resources, contact the businesses, and assist them with taking advantage of the various resources. Fifty percent of the visits to businesses are required to be within Carson City,” reads the staff report for the Board of Supervisors meeting where the agreement will be considered.

The agreement is one of a handful of items on the agenda for a short supervisors meeting.

The board will also approve a resolution setting the annual property tax rate, possibly provide direction on a draft master plan for the Carson City Airport, hear a presentation on noxious weeds from the Nevada Department of Agriculture, and vote on several changes to the zoning map.

The Board of Supervisors meets at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Sierra Room, Community Center, 851 E. William St.