Carson City Board of Supervisors to look at state agreement to purchase water from Marlette Lake

The Board of Supervisors on Thursday will vote whether to approve a two-year agreement with the state of Nevada to purchase water from the Marlette Lake water system.

Carson City’s previous contract with the state expired five years ago, although the city continued to purchase Marlette Lake system water until about a year and a half ago when the city said the water could no longer be treated to drinking water standards. After that, the state, looking to make up for the drop in revenue, began talking to Truckee Meadows Water Authority about a possible deal, but those talks ended after the recent legislative session when money was allocated in the state budget to make up the water system’s shortfall.

That led Carson City and the state to open negotiations on a short-term deal while they continue to work on a new longer-term contract.

The two-year agreement the board will vote on calls for the city to pay the ongoing debt service on bonds, about $50,000 monthly; a monthly charge of $12,099 for operations and maintenance; and 75 cents per thousand gallons for raw water.

The board will also consider an amended collective bargaining agreement with the Carson City Sheriff’s Supervisory Association on behalf of the Carson City Sheriff’s lieutenants/captains.

The amendment, which would retroactively start July 1 and go through June 30, 2024, makes changes to holiday pay, annual leave, uniform allowance and pay rates based on a new multi-tiered step system.

The supervisors will vote on two recommendations from the Planning Commission, a tentative map for the 103-lot single family subdivision on Lompa Ranch south of 5th Street, and the annual growth management ordinance.

The supervisors will take action on a joinder contract through the state for fuel. The contract, not to exceed $1,051,424, is with Inter-State Oil Company, Carson Valley Oil, Co., and Flyers Energy, LLC, for bulk fuel and delivery services.

And the board will vote to appoint Adriana Fralick, deputy city manager, the acting public guardian until a new public guardian can be hired. The current guardian resigned as of July 18.

The Board of Supervisors meets at 8:30 a.m. in the Sierra Room, Community Center, 851 E. William St.