Carson City breaks ground on South Carson Street project

The South Carson Street road project officially broke ground Saturday.

“It’s a multifaceted project that addresses a lot of needs,” from utility upgrades to pedestrian improvements, said Dan Stucky, city engineer at the groundbreaking held near the old armory site. “This is a chance to celebrate all the work that’s been done over the last 10 years.”

Sierra Nevada Construction Inc., the project contractor, brought along some heavy equipment that a dozen or so kids waited patiently to explore.

And Dan LeBlanc, the contractor’s project lead, handed Mayor Bob Crowell a key.

“I’ve never had a key to an excavator before,” said Crowell. “Today is another milestone for Carson City.”

Construction starts next week and begins with utility work, including stormwater drainage improvements.

The project is divided into three zones: Carson Street north of Stewart Street, the roundabout at Stewart Street, and south from Fairview Drive to Appion Way. Work between the zones will overlap and will last through the end of the year with landscaping completed next spring.

The bulk of the money for the $20 million project, or just over $14 million, is coming from a federal grant and from the Nevada Department of Transportation as part of the deal to turn over the road and its right-of-ways to the city. Both sources of money can only be used for this project.

Another $1.4 million comes from the infrastructure tax fund, which is dedicated to a handful of specific infrastructure projects. And roughly $4.3 million comes from the stormwater, water, and wastewater utilities’ funds, which can only be used for work on those utilities.