Carson City bus plan to add routes approved

The Regional Transportation Commission approved a plan for Carson City’s bus service that includes adding routes.

The plan calls for adding one bus to the Jump Around Carson fleet that would enable two new routes.

One would serve southeast Carson City, traveling south on Saliman Road before making a one-way clockwise loop via Saliman Road, Koontz Lane, Baker Drive, and Colorado Street and returning via Saliman Road.

A second new route would serve the Northridge area and make a one-way clockwise loop along Marian Avenue, Longridge Drive, Northridge Drive and Long Street.

Long-term, the plan calls for a downtown shuttle, a weekday route on Arrowhead Drive, and a limited lifeline service to Lyon and Storey counties.

The RTC on Wednesday also approved two grant applications for federal funding, one for $122,405 to partially fund a new JAC bus and another for $143,900 for JAC operations.