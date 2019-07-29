Carson City church donates $3,100 to search and rescue

Shepherd of the Sierra Lutheran Church in Carson City donated proceeds raised from a community rummage sale to Carson City Search and Rescue to support the replacement of an aging search and rescue vehicle. A donation in the amount of $3,147.25 was presented Wednesday, which will join funds already raised for the vehicle purchase.

“This year’s annual rummage sale was another success,” said Janet Gordon, outreach chair, from Shepherd of the Sierra Lutheran Church. “We surpassed our goal for the amount to be able to donate. Our church membership is very generous when it comes to helping others in the community. The hard work is done — now, the enjoyment of donating the funds.”

“Carson City Sheriff’s Search and Rescue is extremely grateful for the community partnership provided by Shepherd of the Sierra Lutheran Church in Carson City, its parishioners and all those who supported this year’s rummage sale,” said David Spencer, Search and Rescue unit commander.

These funds will join those already earmarked for the replacement of an aging 1991 Jeep Cherokee, known by the call sign “SAM 2.” Originally purchased through auction, SAM 2 is a general purpose support vehicle that now has more than 150,000 miles, untold engine idle time and corrosion through the fenders. SAM 2 and its twin, SAM 3, are the first choice for every search and rescue mission and all monthly training events. These vehicles carry more than 400 pounds of equipment and up to four passengers into the Carson City wildland west toward Lake Tahoe and east of Dayton in the Pine Nut Range.

Carson City Sheriff’s Search and Rescue is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization administered by the sheriff. During the past three years, the team has responded to 49 missions and supported 26 major events including Cops and Kids, National Night Out, Carson City Off-Road and the Nevada Day Parade. During this period, the unit provided more than 8,800 volunteer hours to the community. More information can be found at http://www.carsonsar.com.