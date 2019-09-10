Carson City community garage sale set for Sept. 28

Carson City’s annual community garage sale could be bigger than ever this year.

The sale is scheduled Sept. 28, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Community Center, 851 E. William St.

Last year, Parks, Recreation and Open Space, which organizes the event, had to turn away participants for lack of space. So this year sellers will be able to set up in the east parking lot for a $20 fee or on the grass for a $10 fee.

“We also, if needed, will use both the east parking lot, like usual, and the west parking lot if we have enough sellers to warrant it,” said Dan Earp, recreation superintendent.

The deadline to register is Sept. 26. To register, go online to http://www.carson.org/ccpr or call 775-283-7430 or email mdiaz@carson.org.