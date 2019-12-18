Carson City conducting burn operations in Timberline area

The Carson City Fire Department will be conducting wildland fuels reduction prescribed burn operations in the Timberline area throughout the week, weather permitting.

Smoke will be visible. Do not report. If you are sensitive to smoke or have respiratory problems, you might need to keep your windows closed or stay indoors depending on smoke conditions.

“The Carson City Fire Department, Capital City Handcrew take all factors into consideration and halt operations immediately when conditions change. Prior to conducting burn operations, crews establish a burn plan, which includes spot weather forecast, consideration of safety factors such as temperature, humidity, wind speeds and clearing the surrounding pile debris. When burn piles are completed, wildland handcrews remain on scene to ensure hotspots are terminated,” a press release said.

For questions, contact the Carson City Fire Department at 775-887-2210. For more information, contact Wildland Fuels Management Officer Rodd Rummel at 775-283-7161 or rrummel@carson.org.