Carson City emergency management prepares for shelter drill

Fuji Park will be the site of an emergency shelter March 18.

The shelter, at 601 Clear Creek Road, will be part of an evacuation drill from noon-4 p.m. as part of a collaboration between Red Cross and emergency managers from Carson City, Lyon, Storey and Douglas counties.

The simulation will require Douglas County and Carson City Emergency Management to request shelters be up and running for evacuees and their pets. The disaster training has been in planning for months through the efforts of the American Red Cross, Douglas County Emergency Management, East Fork Fire, Carson City Emergency Management, Carson City Fire Department, Carson City Health and Human Services, and the Quad-County Public Health Preparedness program. Each shelter will be fully activated as it would be during a real emergency, bringing many agencies together to provide the services our communities would need during an emergency situation.

“We are hosting this simulation to test the sheltering capacity of the Red Cross along with how the community would help support our efforts,” said Jill Hemenway, the disaster program manager for the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada. “We invited other local organizations to participate so that we would be familiar with services, points of contacts, and understand the full scope of our resources. This simulation will be a great tool for our local community.”

Residents are welcome to observe and participate in this event at either of the locations.

For information contact Jennifer Sparks at 702-376-9411 or jennifer.sparks2@redcross.org or visit: https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/preparedness/ or http://douglascountynv.hosted.civiclive.com/cms/One.aspx…

The American Red Cross also has a number of free mobile apps for iOS and Android designed to help individuals prepare for and get through disasters.