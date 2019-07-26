Carson City Fair opens at Fuji Park

Proud parents, family members and friends crowded around the tent Friday to check on their students and livestock at the Youth Livestock Auction at Fuji Park during the Carson City Fair.

Children and teens from Northern Nevada lined up firmly with goats with beautiful coats and one newborn lamb not yet two days old was making a public appearance.

Other visitors to the fair enjoyed other sights, including tractors, wares including locally-made jewelry and house goods, booths sponsored by Carson City’s businesses such as Kona Ice and familiar nonprofits and other artists.

The fair continues through Sunday at Fuji Park.

Some of the weekend events include:

Antique power show from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. America Ninja Farmer is set for 3 p.m. Live entertainment featuring Nuestra Herencia Mexicana; Randy Ide and David Lowery; Canyon White; Studie E Aerial Dancers; Lora Lucky and Robert Miller will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A demolition derby will take place from 7-9 p.m. with gates opening at 6:30 p.m.

On Sunday, a tractor parade will take place at 10 a.m. followed by a Jello eating contest at 11:30 a.m. Live entertainment featuring Reno Rock Camp, Eagle Wings Pageant Dancers will perform from noon to 3 p.m.

Limited parking is available on site and overflow parking is in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter off Topsy Lane, 3770 U.S. 395 in Carson City. A Jump Around Carson (JAC) bus will be available to shuttle fairgoers between the fairgrounds and parking lot. The fair bus route information and a complete list of events and activities can be found on the fair’s website, carsoncitynvfair.com.