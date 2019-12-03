Carson City Fire Department conducting burns in Vicee Canyon

The Carson City Fire Department is conducting wildland fuels reduction prescribed burn operations in Vicee Canyon in the Timberline area on Tuesday. Burning operations will occur on a 24-hour basis and will be manned with trained firefighters for the duration.

“Smoke will be visible. Please do not report. If you are sensitive to smoke or have respiratory problems, you may need to keep your windows closed or stay indoors depending on smoke conditions,” the Carson City Fire Department said in a press release.

“The Carson City Fire Department, Capital City handcrew take all factors into consideration and halt operations immediately when conditions change. Prior to conducting burn operations, crews establish a burn plan, which includes spot weather forecast, consideration of safety factors such as temperature, humidity, wind speeds and clearing the surrounding pile debris. When burn piles are completed wildland handcrews remain on scene to ensure hotspots are terminated. Your Carson City Fire Department strives to provide a dedicated service to the citizens, businesses and visitors of Carson City. If you have any concerns or questions, please contact the Carson City Fire Department at 775-887-2210.”

For information contact Wildland Fuels Management Officer Rodd Rummel at 775-283-7161 or rrummel@carson.org.