Carson City Fire Department conducts training on Butti Way

Carson City Fire Department will be conducting a live structure fire training exercise at a vacant structure on the Carson City Public Works corporate yard on Butti Way on Monday, June 17, and Tuesday, June 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents and those who work in the area may observe large amounts of smoke. There is no need to be concerned, this training is in a controlled setting and secured to a confined area.

The goal of the training is to equip firefighters with the skills and knowledge needed to tactically respond to structure fires. In addition, the training is intended to quicken fire suppression efforts while exposing firefighters to challenges they may face in the field.