Carson City forum will focus on transportation
Nevada Appeal staff report
Sierra Nevada Forums is looking at statewide transportation in November.
On Nov. 12, the group is hosting “Transportation Electrification in Nevada” at 6 p.m. at the Brewery Arts Center’s Performance Hall.
The speakers are Brian Beffort, director, Sierra Club Toiyabe Chapter; David Bobzien, director, Governor’s Office of Energy; Tom Polikalis, SWEEP; and Lauren Rosenblatt, e-centricy, who will present findings of a new report on electrifying Nevada’s transportation system.
The event is free and donations are appreciated. For information, call 775-721-1731 or email info@sierranevadaforums.com.
