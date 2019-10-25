Carson City forum will focus on transportation

Sierra Nevada Forums is looking at statewide transportation in November.

On Nov. 12, the group is hosting “Transportation Electrification in Nevada” at 6 p.m. at the Brewery Arts Center’s Performance Hall.

The speakers are Brian Beffort, director, Sierra Club Toiyabe Chapter; David Bobzien, director, Governor’s Office of Energy; Tom Polikalis, SWEEP; and Lauren Rosenblatt, e-centricy, who will present findings of a new report on electrifying Nevada’s transportation system.

The event is free and donations are appreciated. For information, call 775-721-1731 or email info@sierranevadaforums.com.