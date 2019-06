Carson City Foursquare Church is holding its Vacation Bible School, Under the Big Top, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. June 18 through 20.

The Vacation Bible School is for 3-year-olds to fifth graders. Included will be snacks, worship, games and message. To sign up, email melissa@ffccarson.org.

For information, visit ffccarson.org. Carson City Foursquare Church is lcoated at 3600 Highway 395 behind Best Buy.