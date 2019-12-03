Carson City group wants 3rd Street parking lot improvements

The 3rd Street parking lot off Curry Street, home to the Carson City farmer’s market in the summer, may get a bigger makeover.

The Redevelopment Authority Citizens Committee on Monday voted to recommend the Redevelopment Authority spend an additional $240,000 to reconfigure the lot and remove some troublesome trees after earlier approving $190,000 to resurface the lot.

“It is an awkward lot. It’s not an efficient, functional parking lot,” said Dan Stucky, city engineer.

The redesign will reduce the entrances and exits to two each on Curry and Nevada streets, allow drivers to navigate the lots’ rows without having to exit the lot, and reduce the number of spaces by six.

An arborist recommended removing the Siberian elm trees there, which are a tripping hazard and have rooted under and cracked the pavement.

“His recommendation was to remove the trees and use trees more suitable for an urban environment,” said Stucky.

Public Works, which applied for the funds, also asked for money to upgrade the electrical capacity at the lot and to build shade structures.

The goal is to market the property as an events space to more than the farmer’s market.

Lee Plemel, director, Community Development, said making the space available to other events would help minimize street closures on Curry Street.

But, RACC decided not to recommend funding either the shade structures or the electrical upgrade, at least for now.

Court Cardinal, RACC chairman and general manager, Casino Fandango, said the two items could wait to see if it attracts events other than the farmer’s market. He also said the shade structures would likely limit the type of events it could host.

Supervisor John Barrette, a RACC member, voted no, saying he did not like the plans to reconfigure the lot.

RACC also voted to recommend spending $11,800 to fund a new electronic message sign at the Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada. Earlier, RACC approved $38,200 on plaza improvements at the museum.

Early next year RACC may consider a new program, like its facade improvement program, to help businesses pay for sidewalk improvements required by law to be ADA-compliant.

RACC has $518,589 in undesignated funds to spend in the fiscal year in large part because a tax incentive package for Michael Hohl Automotive Group is ending.