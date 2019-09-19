Carson City health inspections for August 27 to August 30, 2019

Carson City Health Department’s food-service inspections for Aug. 27 to 30. A, B or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.

Carson Plaza, 2120 E. Long St., restaurant 101-200 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Papa Murphy’s, 4314 S. Carson St., takeout; pizza, score 0, grade: A.

Starbucks Coffee #11274, 3325 Retail Drive #200, restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Pho Country, 2495 N. Carson St., restaurant 0-50 seats, score 5, grade: A. Non-critical violation: Observed food stored uncovered and unprotected. Inspector observed potstickers, cooked chicken and chopped vegetables uncovered. Non-critical violation: Ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods are not date marked. Non-critical violation: Floor, walls and/or ceilings are dirty.

El Pollo Loco, 1923 E. U.S. 50, restaurant 0-50 seats, 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A. Non-critical violation: Gaps/holes exist in walls, door and/or windows to the exterior of the building that may allow for pest entry.

Courtyard by Marriott, 3870 S. Carson, restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Courtyard by Marriott, 3870 S. Carson, bar/lounge 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Starbucks Coffee #9481, 2320 S. Carson St., restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Keva Juice, 2320 S. Carson St. #2, restaurant 0-50 seats, score 5, grade: A. Critical violation: Potentially hazardous foods are held at temperatures that support micro-organism growth. Potentially hazardous foods intended for cold holding observed at 47 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Inspector observed spinach stored in the prep station at an internal temperature of 59 degrees Fahrenheit. Non-critical violation: Cutting board/block surfaces are excessively cracked, cut or chipped.

Grocery Outlet of Carson City, 1831 N. Carson St., retail grocery, score 0, grade: A.

Costco Wholesale Corp., 700 Old Clear Creek Road, restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Costco Wholesale Corp., 700 Old Clear Creek Road, produce department, score 0, grade: A.

Costco Wholesale Corp., 700 Old Clear Creek Road, meat department, score 0, grade: A.

Costco Wholesale Corp., 700 Old Clear Creek Road, retail grocery, score 0, grade: A.

Costco Wholesale Corp., 700 Old Clear Creek Road, bakery, score 0, grade: A.

Costco Wholesale Corp., 700 Old Clear Creek Road, deli department, score 0, grade: A.

Aloha Liquor, 4555 S. Carson St., convenience store, score 0, grade: A.

Buffalo Wild Wings, 3815 S. Carson St., restaurant 101-200 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Buffalo Wild Wings, 3815 S. Carson St., bar/lounge 0-50 seats, score 2, grade: A. Critical violation: Chlorine residual of less than 550 wpm is detected on dishware after mechanical final rinse.

Tahoe Vending, 700 Old Clear Creek Road, vending; vending machines at Costco, score 0, grade: A.

Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St., bar/lounge 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

San Marcos Grill, 260 E. Winnie Lane, bar lounge/0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

El Torito, E. Winnie Lane #308, meat department; meat market, score 0, grade: A.

Starbucks Coffee #13204, 1410 E. William St., restaurant, score 0, grade: A.

Save Mart Supermarkets #551, 4348 S. Carson St., bakery, score 0, grade: A.

Save Mart Supermarkets #551, 4348 S. Carson St., deli department, score 0, grade: A.

Save Mart Supermarkets #551, 4348 S. Carson St., meat department, score 0, grade: A.

Save Mart Supermarkets #551, 4348 S. Carson St., produce department, score 2, grade: A. Non-critical violation: Observations of multiple soiled utensils show a pattern of ineffective cleaning.

Save Mart Supermarkets #551, 4348 S. Carson St., seafood department, score 0, grade: A.

Save Mart Supermarkets #551, 4348 S. Carson St., retail grocery, score 0, grade: A.

Empire Elementary School, 1260 Monte Rosa St., school cafeteria – fee exempt, score 0, grade: A.

Mark Twain Elementary School, 2111 Carriage Crest Drive, school cafeteria – fee exempt, score 0, grade: A.

Starbuck’s Coffee #5827, 3328 N. Carson St. #15, restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Taco Bell, 3117 E. U.S. 50, restaurant 51-100 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Vino’s, 3228 N. Carson St., restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Little Caesar’s Pizza, 1820 E. William St., take out, score 2, grade: A. Non-critical violation: Ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods are not date marked. Floor, walls and/or ceilings are dirty. The establishment or property is littered/cluttered.

International House of Pancakes, 3883 S. Carson St., restaurant, 101-200 seats, score 2, grade: A. Non-critical violation: Foods are labeled with the date prepared or opened but are not labeled with discard dates. (Foods are held longer than 24 hours and no written procedure is available to communicate discard dates.) Non-critical violation: Wiping cloths and/or solution visibly soiled.

Jimmy John’s, 3849 S. Carson St., restaurant, 51-100 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Hampton Inn & Suites Carson City, 10 Hospitality Way, score 0, grade: A.