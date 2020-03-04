Carson City health inspections for Jan. 29 to Feb. 18, 2020

Carson City Health Department’s food-service inspections for Jan. 29 to Feb. 18. A, B or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.

Centro Market, 2794 E. U.S. 50, produce department, score 0, grade: A.

Centro Market, 2794 E. U.S. 50, bakery, score 0, grade: A.

Centro Market, 2794 E. U.S. 50, meat department, score 0, grade: A.

Centro Market, 2794 E. U.S. 50, retail grocery, score 0, grade: A.

Centro Market, 2794 E. U.S. 50, deli department, score 5, grade: A. Critical violation: Potentially hazardous food has not been cooled rapidly enough to minimize microbial growth. Specifically, beans cooling for two or more hours are still at 150 degrees Fahrenheit (repeat).

Food Maxx #449, 3325 E. U.S. 50, bakery, score 0, grade: A.

Food Maxx #449, 3325 E. U.S. 50, meat department; meat/seafood department, score 0, grade: A.

A Catered Affaire, 153 Arthur St., support kitchen, score 2, grade: A. Non-critical violation: Ice machine or receptacle; interior surfaces moldy. Observed a small film of mold buildup along the deflector blade. Ensure that this piece of the equipment being wiped down on a regular basis to avoid any further mold buildup.

A Catered Affaire, 153 Arthur St., caterer, score 0, grade: A.

Mom and Pop’s Diner, 224 S. Carson St., restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A. Non-critical violation: Non-food contact surface dirty. Inspector observed the sides of the grill with food debris/grease buildup. Non-critical violation: Cutting board/block surfaces are excessively cracked, cut or chipped. Non-critical violation: Restroom adjacent to dining room areas or located in areas of food preparation or warewashing not self-closing. The men’s restroom door is not self-closing. Non-critical violation: Floors, walls and/or ceilings are dirty. Non-critical violation: Gaps/holes exist in walls, door and/or windows to the exterior of the building that might allow for pest entry. Observed unsealed air gaps from the back receiving door.

Jack in the Box #7320, 3225 Retail Drive, restaurant 0-25 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Round Table Pizza, 3325 Retail Drive, #110-115, restaurant 51-100 seats, score 0, grade: A. Non-critical violation: The plumbing is not properly sized, installed or maintained. Inspector observed the drain pipe for the three-compartment sink, prep sink and copper drain pipe alongside the prep sink directly in contact with the floor sink. Ensure that a minimum 1-inch air gap is provided between the pipes and the floor sink for backflow prevention.

Bodine’s Casino, 5650 S. Carson St., restaurant, 101-200 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Bodine’s Casino, 5650 S. Carson St., bar/lounge 0-50 seats; main bar, score 0, grade: A.

Bodine’s Casino, 5650 S. Carson St., bar/lounge 0-50 seats; sports bar, score 5, grade: A. Critical violation: Chlorine residual of less than 50 ppm is detected on dishware after mechanical final rinse. Observed both dishwashing machines not working during the inspection. Both machines must be serviced in order for proper cleaning/sanitization of glassware to occur at the Sports Bar.

Coco’s Taqueria y Pupuseria, 3359 U.S. 50 #E, restaurant 0-50 seats, score 2, grade: A. Non-critical violation: Potentially hazardous foods are held at temperatures that support micro-organism growth. Potentially hazardous foods intended for cold holding observed between 42 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit. Inspector observed reach-in cooler in kitchen line at 44 degrees Fahrenheit. Make sure that it is below 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

Carson Donut, 3170 S. Carson St., bakery, score 0, grade: A. Non-critical violation: When discussed mopping and drying procedures, the facility is not hang drying the mop after being used. Non-critical violation: Gaps/holes exist in walls, door and/or windows to the exterior of the building that might allow for pest entry. Observed the side of the back door not completely sealed off when shut closed. Minimal air gap can be seen, which might allow entry for pests/vermin.

Dollar General #14780, 3059 E. U.S. 50, retail grocery; groceries and liquor store, score 0, grade: A. Non-critical violation: Single service articles are not stored in a manner that prevents contamination. Observed disposable articles used for food storage directly stored on the ground.

7-Eleven #32303B, 3232 E. U.S. 50, convenience store, score 0, grade: A.

The Basil, 311 N. Carson St. #C, restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Simple Fare, 449 W. King St., caterer; caterer at the BAC, score 0, grade: A.

Port of Subs #6, 1621 E. U.S. 50 #B, restaurant 0-50 seats, score 2, grade: A. Non-critical violation: Certificate of manager level food safety training unavailable or expired. The facility manager’s Certified Food Protection Manager certificate has expired since March 2019. The facility will have 60 days to update the certificate.

Wildcat Den Cafe, 2201 W. College Pkwy., restaurant 0-50 seats, score 2, grade: A. Non-critical violation: Evidence of employees eating in proximity or manner that might potentially contaminate exposed food, clean equipment, utensils and linens and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles. Phones should also not be found sitting on food prep counters.

Kei Sushi, 3220 E. U.S. 50 #4, restaurant 0-50 seats, score 5, grade: A. Critical violation: Potentially hazardous foods deliberately held at unsafe temperatures are not labeled or otherwise identified to monitor the time outside of temperature control. Inspector observed sushi rice not being properly labeled for time as a control. Non-critical violation: Frozen potentially hazardous food is being thawed in a manner that does not minimize microbial growth. Observed salmon thawing at ambient temperature.

Kabayan Multi-Mart, 321 Fairview Drive, retail grocery, score 0, grade: A.

Black Rock Bison, 2863 Nye Drive, Minden, mobile food vehicle, sore 0, grade: A.

Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St., restaurant 0-50 seats; Palm Court Grill, score 5, grade: A. Critical violation: The water temperature of the final rinse is less than 160 degrees Fahrenheit as measured at the dish rack (corrected Feb. 6).

Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St., bar/lounge 0-50 seats; Cabaret bar, score 0, grade: A.

Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St., bar/lounge 0-50 seats; Bird bar, score 2, grade: A. Non-critical violation: Observed handwash sink(s) not supplied with soap and/or disposable towels (or approved drying device).

Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St., bar/lounge 0-50 seats; Video bar, score 0, grade: A.

Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St., restaurant 51-100 seats; Ti Amo Italian restaurant, score 10, grade: A. Critical violation: Establishment is preparing foods by methods that require a waiver and/or HACCP plan without preapproval. The operator is vacuum packing meat products without a HACCP. Critical violation: Potentially hazardous foods are held at temperatures that support micro-organism growth. Potentially hazardous foods intended for cold holding observed at 47 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Inspector observed raw chicken stored in prep refrigeration units at an internal temperature of 49 degrees Fahrenheit (corrected Feb. 6).

Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St., restaurant 0-50 seats; Shinsen Sushi restaurant, score 2, grade: A. Critical violation: Fixed equipment and/or tables/counters are not properly sanitized. Replace cutting boards.

Carson City Senior Citizens Center, 911 Beverly Drive, food facility-fee exempt, score 0, grade: A.

Carson City Senior Citizens Center, 911 Beverly Drive, take out; Meals on Wheels, score 0, grade: A.

Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St., restaurant over 200 seats; Rum Jungle Buffet, score 7, grade: A. Critical violation: Evidence of spoiled food on premises (not quarantined for disposal). Inspector observed out-of-date foods such as pasta, dressings and sauces and meat products. Ensure that date-marking takes place and out-of-date product is removed from the shelves. Non-critical violation: Ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods are not date-marked.

Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St., restaurant 101-200 seats; Duke’s Steak House, score 0, grade: A.

Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St., meat department; Butcher Shop, score 0, grade: A.

Tee Jay’s Corner Street Food Indonesia, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road, caterer, score 0, grade: A.

Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St., bakery, score 0, grade: A.

Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St., warehouse, score 0, grade: A.

China Chef, 3135 E. U.S. 50, restaurant 51-100 seats; Zhao Well, score 2, grade: A. Non-critical violation: Ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods are not date-marked.

7-Eleven #32303B, 3838 E. U.S. 50, convenience store, score 0, grade: A.

Pizza Hut #011662, 2441 N. Carson St., restaurant 51-100 seats, score 0, grade: A. Non-critical violation: Observed ice buildup inside the walk-in freezer, on the floor and along the insulated pipe. Non-critical violation: Gaps/holes exist in walls, door and/or windows to the exterior of the building that might allow for pest entry. Observed the back/receiving door not tightly sealed. Ensure that the door is completely sealed to prevent pest/vermin from gaining access to the inside.

Red Hut Cafe, 4385 S. Carson St., restaurant 51-100 seats, score 2, grade: A. Non-critical violation: Certificate of manager level food safety training unavailable of expired. All employees have the food handlers certificate; however, there must be a certified food protection manager (food safety manager certificate) present during all hours of operation. This is a repeat violation, and a CFPM must be obtained within the next 60 days (repeat).

Papa Murphy’s Pizza, 4314 S. Carson St., take out; pizza take out, score 0, grade: A. Non-critical violation: Floors, walls and/or ceilings are damaged or otherwise in poor condition and are in need of repair or replacement. Floor in walk-in needs to be replaced.

Y-Not Saloon, 152 E. Long St., bar/lounge 51-100 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Carson Plaza, 2120 E. Long St., restaurant 101-200 seats, score 0, grade: A.

The Union LLC, 302 N. Carson St., restaurant 51-200 seats; brewery and restaurant, score 5, grade: A. Critical violation: Potentially hazardous foods are held at temperatures that support micro-organism growth. Potentially hazardous foods intended for cold holding observed at 47 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Inspector observed pizza toppings stored in tabletop reach-ins at an internal temperature of 49 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Union LLC, 302 N. Carson St., bar/lounge 0-50 seats; bar, score 0, grade: A.

The Union LLC, 302 N. Carson St., restaurant 0-50 seats; coffee shop, score 0, grade: A.

So Juicy, 208 N. Carson St., restaurant 0-50 seats; juice bar, score 0, grade: A.

The Fox Brew Pub, 310 S. Carson St. #100, restaurant 101-200 seats; main kitchen, score 0, grade: A.

The Fox Brew Pub, 310 S. Carson St. #100, bar/lounge 0-50 seats; restaurant bar, score 0, grade: A.

The Fox Brew Pub, 310 S. Carson St. #100, bar/lounge 0-50 seats; smoking bar, score 0, grade: A.

The Fox Brew Pub, 310 S. Carson St. #100, retail food producer; brewery, score 0, grade: A.

Grocery Outlet of Carson City, 1831 N. Carson St., retail grocery, score 0, grade: A.