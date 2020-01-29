Carson City health inspections for January 15 to 22, 2020

Carson City Health Department’s food-service inspections for Jan. 15 to 22. A, B or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.

Pancho’s Tacos, 1004 Stanford Drive, mobile food vehicle, score 0, grade: A.

Taqueria Uruapan, 4601 Goni Road, restaurant 0-50 seats, score 5, grade: A. Critical violation: Inspector observed raw chicken stored with/above raw pork from the reach-in freezer. Inspector also observed raw packaged fish stored above cooked pork inside the same unit. Rearrange the storage for the raw products so that the chicken is being stored on the bottom, pork and/or beef above the chicken, and fish above the rest in order to prevent possible cross-contamination. Non-critical violation: Establishment’s methods of cooling food are inadequate to achieve rapid cooling. Inspector observed cooked or prepared products cooling on the counter with no ice bath or other method to ensure rapid cooling. Facility will need to properly cool cooked and prepared food items uncovered, over an iced bath, and within the proper time/temperature requirements. Non-critical violation: Equipment is designed for household use and is not suitable for commercial usage. Facility is using both commercial and non-commercial food containers; however, all must be food grade/commercial. Switch out all non-commercial containers preferably to stainless steel, if not, food-grade plastic containers can continue to be used.

Maria’s Mexican Restaurant, 1939 N. Carson St., restaurant 0-50 seats, score 2, grade: A. Ice machine or receptacle; interior surfaces moldy. Observed the ice machine with a thin layer of pink mold buildup along the deflector blade. Ensure that the machine is being washed, rinsed and sanitized on a routine schedule to prevent mold buildup. It is recommended that professional service is done at least every six months; however, the operators can clean the machines themselves.

Mallard’s Empire Ranch Golf Restaurant, 1875 Fairway Drive, restaurant 101-200 seats; main kitchen, score 0, grade: A.

Mallard’s Empire Ranch Golf Restaurant, 1875 Fairway Drive, bar/lounge 0-50 seats; bar, score 0, grade: A.

Battle Born Social, 318 N. Carson St., restaurant 51-100 seats, score 2, grade: A. Non-critical violation: Ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods are not date-marked.

Battle Born Social, 318 N. Carson St., bar/lounge 51-100 seats, score 0, grade: A.

El Aguila Real, 3220 E. U.S. 50 #6, restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Schat’s Bakery, 1212 St. Stewart St., restaurant 0-50 seats, Paul Schat, score 2, grade: A. Non-critical violation: Ready-to-eat hazardous foods are not date-marked.

Schat’s Bakery, 1212 S. Stewart St., restaurant 0-50 seats; The Cake Shop, score 0, grade: A.

Pho Country, 2495 N. Carson St., restaurant 0-50 seats, score 2, grade: A. Non-critical violations: Observed food stored uncovered and unprotected. Inspector observed foods in storage that need to covered and protected.

Wendy’s Hamburgers, 2555 N. Carson St., restaurant 51-100 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Lily’s China Bistro, 1280 S. Carson St., restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Schat’s Bakery, 1212 S. Stewart St., bakery, score 0, grade: A.