Carson City health inspections for January 23 to 29, 2020

Carson City Health Department’s food-service inspections for Jan. 23 to 29. A, B or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.

Wyndham Garden Hotel, 900 S. Carson St., restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Playa Azul, 415 E. William St., restaurant 0-50 seats, score 2, grade: A. Non-critical violation: Molluscan shellstock identity not maintained by keeping the tag attached to the container, not commingling batches and/or failure to chronologically retain the tags for 90 days after sale/service. Non-critical violation: Floors, walls and/or ceilings are damaged or otherwise in poor condition and are in need of repair or replacement. Fix floor and coving where damaged (repeat).

Rivas Mexican Grill #9, 557 S. Saliman Road, restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A. Non-critical violation: Frozen potentially hazardous food is being thawed in a manner that does not minimize microbial growth. Observed chicken being improperly thawed at ambient temperature.

Carson Central, 1017 N. Carson St., convenience store, score 0, grade: A.

Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores, 222 Fairview Drive, retail grocery, score 0, grade: A.

JM Gasoline, 1321 N. Carson St., convenience store, score 0, grade: A.

Calvary Chapel Carson City, 1635 Clearview Drive, support kitchen, score 0, grade: A.

Woody’s Bar, 1987 N. Carson St. #75, bar/lounge 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Smoke Shop, 1953 N. Carson St., convenience store, score 5, grade: A. Critical violation: Evidence of spoiled food on premises (not quarantined for disposal). Inspector observed out-of-date milk and sandwiches. Remove all out-of-date milk and ensure that a date-checking process is in place (corrected Jan. 27).

Bella Vita Bistro and Catering Co., 1304 S. Stewart St., restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Bella Vita Bistro and Catering Co., 1304 S. Stewart St., bar/lounge 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Bella Vita Bistro and Catering Co., 1304 S. Stewart St., caterer, score 0, grade: A.

Port of Subs #69, 3721 N. Carson St., restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Heidi’s Family Restaurant, 1020 N. Carson St., restaurant 51-100 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Z Bistro, 725 Basque Way #1, restaurant 0-50 seats, score 5, grade: A. Critical violation: Chlorine residual of less than 50 ppm is detected on dishware after mechanical final rinse. Non-critical violation: Operator was not familiar with proper cooling temperature parameters but articulated the cooling protocols. No points deducted.

Westside Pourhouse, 110 W. Telegraph St., bar/lounge 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A. Non-critical violation: Test strips not readily available to measure sanitizer concentrations. Provide test strips in the bar so that employees are able to test the sanitizer for both the wiping cloth bucket and dishwashing compartment. Non-critical violation: Observed dirty surfaces inside the walk-in and the reach-in unit storing clean glassware. Ensure that surfaces are clean to prevent excessive liquid/food buildup.

Westside Pourhouse, 110 W. Telegraph St., restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A. Non-critical violation: Observed the gasket for the reach-in refrigeration unit in need of repair. Replace the new gaskets to maintain good temperature insulation for the food stored inside the unit. Temperatures inside the unit is holding at 40 degrees Fahrenheit and/or below. Non-critical violation: Observed the floors in need of new sealant. Ensure that the floors are resealed so that they are smooth, nonporous and easily cleanable. Also observed missing base coving near the grill.

A Catered Affaire, 701 S. Carson St., support kitchen, score 2, grade: A. Non-critical violation: Ice machine or receptable; interior surfaces moldy. Observed a small film of mold buildup along the deflector blade. Ensure that this piece of the equipment being wiped down on a regular basis to avoid any further mold buildup.

A Catered Affaire, 701 S. Carson St., caterer, score 0, grade: A.

Mom & Pops Diner, 224 S. Carson St., restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A. Non-critical violation: Non-food contact surface dirty. Inspector observed the sides of the grill with food debris/grease buildup. Non-critical violation: Cutting board/block surfaces are excessively cracked, cut or chipped. Non-critical violation: Restroom adjacent to dining room areas or located in areas of food preparation or warewashing not self-closing. The men’s restroom door is not self-closing. Non-critical violation: Floors, walls and/or ceilings are dirty. Non-critical violation: Gaps/holes exist in walls, door and/or windows to the exterior of the building that may allow for pest entry. Observed unsealed air gaps from the back receiving door.

Jack in the Box #7320, 3225 Retail Drive, restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Round Table Pizza, 3225 Retail Drive, #110-115, restaurant 51-100 seats, score 0, grade: A. Non-critical violation: The plumbing is not properly sized, installed or maintained. Inspector observed the drain pipe for the three-compartment sink, prep sink and copper drain pipe alongside the prep sink directly in contact with the floor sink. Ensure that a minimum 1-inch air gap is provided between the pipes and the floor sink for backflow prevention.