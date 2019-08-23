Carson City health inspections for July 8 to August 6, 2019

Carson City Health Department’s food-service inspections for July 8 to Aug. 6. A, B or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.

China Chef, 3135 E. U.S. 50, restaurant 51-100 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Rivas Mexican Grill #9, 557 S. Saliman Road, restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St., bar/lounge 0-50 seats; video bar, score 0, grade: A.

Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St., restaurant 0-500 seats; main kitchen, score 2, grade: A. Critical violation: Potentially hazardous foods are held at temperatures that support microorganism growth. Potentially hazardous foods intended for cold holding observed at 47 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Inspector observed salad refrigerator operating at 47 degrees Fahrenheit. Have maintenanced and operating under 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St., restaurant 0-50 seats; main kitchen, score 0, grade: A.

Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St., meat department; butcher shop, score 0, grade: A.

Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St., warehouse, score 0, grade: A.

Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St., bakery, score 0, grade: A.

Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St., restaurant over 200 seats; Rum Jungle Buffet, score 2, grade: A. Non-critical violation: Potentially hazardous foods are held at temperatures that support microorganism growth. Potentially hazardous foods intended for hot holding observed between 130 and 134 degrees Fahrenheit. Inspector observed food in hot holding kept at 130 degrees Fahrenheit.

Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St., restaurant 0-50 seats, Palm Court Grill, score 0, grade: A. Non-critical violation: Observed food stored uncovered and unprotected. Inspector observed food containers directly on top of other uncovered foods and raw meats not being stored according to cooking temperatures. Non-critical violation: Ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods are not date-marked in standing cooler. Critical violation: Potentially hazardous foods are held at temperatures that support micro-organism growth. Potentially hazardous foods intended for cold holding observed at 47 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Inspector observed burgers and chicken stored in underneath cooler storage at 47 degrees Fahrenheit.

Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St., restaurant 0-50 seats; Shinsen sushi restaurant, score 5, grade: A. Critical violation: Potentially hazardous foods are held at temperatures that support microorganism growth. Potentially hazardous foods intended for cold holding observed at 47 degrees or above. Inspector observed fish being stored at 47 degrees in refrigerator display units.

Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St., restaurant 51-100 seats; Ti Amo Italian restaurant, score 2, grade: A. Non-critical violation: Observed handwash sink(s) not supplied with soap and/or disposable towels (or approved drying device).

Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St., restaurant 101-200 seats; Duke’s Steak House, score 0, grade: A.

Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St., bar/lounge 0-50 seats; Duke’s Steak House bar, score 0, grade: A.

Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St., bar/lounge 0-50 seats; Bird Bar, score 0, grade: A.

Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St., bar/lounge 0-50 seats; Sports Bar, score 0, grade: A.

Corner Cafe, 420 N. Carson St., restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

The Basil, 311 N. Carson St., restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Tomo Sushi and Grill, 135 Clearview Drive #124, restaurant 0-50 seats; sushi bar and restaurant, score 0, grade: A.

Fruitlandia, 3217 E. U.S. 50, restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

El Torito, 308 E. Winnie Lane #308, retail grocery, score 0, grade: A.

El Torito, 308 E. Winnie Lane #308, bakery, score 0, grade: A.

Walgreens #04788, 1465 E. William St., convenience store, score 0, grade: A.

Heidi’s Family Restaurant, 1020 N. Carson St., restaurant 51-100 seats, score 0, grade: A. Non-critical violation: At the time of the inspection, there were no disposable paper towels at the food prep area employee handwash sink (corrected). Non-critical violation: At the time of the inspection, the janitor’s closet had a damaged door seal on the outdoor entry door. Non-critical violation: At the time of the inspection, the top part of the exhaust hood was covered with grease and dust.

Bodine’s Casino, 5650 S. Carson St., restaurant 101-200 seats, score 0, grade: A.

The Martin Hotel, 308 N. Curry St., restaurant 51-100 seats, score 0, grade: A.

The Martin Hotel, 308 N. Curry St., bar/lounge 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

The Martin Hotel, 308 N. Curry St., caterer, score 0, grade: A.

Red Hut Cafe, 4385 S. Carson St., restaurant 51-100 seats, score 2, grade: A.

Red’s Old 395 Grill, 1055 S. Carson St., restaurant over 200 seats, score 0, grade: A. Non-critical violation: At the time of the inspection, knives and cleavers were noted stored behind stainless steel tables against the wall. Non-critical violation: At the time of the inspection, the wire racks in the dry storage area were noted to be soiled with grease and food debris. Non-critical violation: At the time of the inspection, the racks in the walk-in meat storage refrigerator were noted to be soiled with food debris. Non-critical violation: The outdoor garbage compactor was noted to be soiled with dirt, grease and food debris.

Food Maxx #449, 3325 E. U.S. 50, bakery, score 0, grade: A.

Food Maxx #449, 3325 E. U.S. 50, meat department, score 0, grade: A.

Food Maxx #449, 3325 E. U.S. 50, produce department, score 0, grade: A.

Food Maxx #449, 3325 E. U.S. 50, retail grocery, score 0, grade: A.

The Blue Bull, 107 E. Telegraph St., bar/lounge 51-100 seats, score 0, grade: A.

American Nutritional Products, 4610 Arrowhead Drive, retail food producer; vitamin manufacturing, score 0, grade: A.

Playa Azul, 415 E. William St., restaurant 0-50 seats, score 5, grade: A. Critical violation: Potentially hazardous food has not been cooled rapidly enough to minimize microbial growth. Specifically batch cooked rice and beans.

Carson Central, 1017 N. Carson St., convenience store; AM PM on corner of 50 and 395, score 0, grade: A.

Calvary Chapel Carson City, 1635 Clearview Drive, support kitchen, score 5, grade: A. Critical violation: Inspector observed raw chicken stored with/above raw fish.

The Bus Boy, 1153 Jewell Ave., mobile food vehicle; double decker mobile unit, score 0, grade: A.

The Fox Brew Pub, 310 S. Carson St. #100, restaurant 101-200 seats, score 14, grade: B. Critical violation: Potentially hazardous food has not been cooled rapidly enough to minimize microbial growth. Specifically mashed potatoes and large roasts cooling for five hours are still at 100 to 118 degrees Fahrenheit. Critical violation: Potentially hazardous foods are held at temperatures that support microorganism growth. Potentially hazardous foods intended for cold holding observed at 47 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Inspector observed sauces, breached vegetables and raw fish stored in three-prep station refrigerators at an internal temperatures of 54 degrees Fahrenheit. Non-critical violation: Observed food stored uncovered and unprotected. Inspector observed unprotected fish and tomatoes.

Critical violation: Chlorine residual of less than 50 ppm is detected on dishware after mechanical final rinse.

The Fox Brew Pub, 310 S. Carson St., #100, bar/lounge 0-50 seats; restaurant bar, score 0, grade: A.

The Fox Brew Pub, 310 S. Carson St., #100, retail food producer, score 22, grade: A. Non-critical violation: Evidence of employees using handwash sinks for purposes other than handwashing (washing, tools or utensils, prepping food, etc.).

The Fox Brew Pub, 310 S. Carson St., #100, bar/lounge 0-50 seats; smoking bar, score 0, grade: A.

Carson City Recreation, 5400 Heritage Way, food facility-fee exempt; upper snack bar, score 0, grade: A.

The Fox Brew Pub, 310 S. Carson St., #100, restaurant 101-200 seats; main kitchen, score 7, grade: A. Critical violation: Observed employees touching ready-to-eat foods with bare hands. Observed employee cutting tomatoes and other produce with no gloves. Non-critical violation: Potentially hazardous foods are held at temperatures that support microorganism growth. Potentially hazardous foods intended for cold holding observed between 42 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit. Inspector observed spinach and other produce stored in the makeup unit at an internal temperature of 44 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit. It is recommended to switch to time as a public health control as a temporary solution until the makeup unit is replaced.

San Marcos Grill, 260 E. Winnie Lane, restaurant 51-100 seats, score 10, grade: A. Critical violation: Potentially hazardous food has not been cooled rapidly enough to minimize microbial growth. Specifically batch cooked rice and beans. Non-critical violation: Evidence of employees using handwash sinks for purposes other than handwashing (washing, tools or utensils, prepping food, etc.).

A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St., snack bar/concession; teas, score 0, grade: A.

The Union, LLC, 302 N. Carson St., restaurant 51-100 seats; brewery and restaurant, score 0, grade: A.

So Juicy, 208 N. Carson St., restaurant 0-50 seats; juice bar, score 0, grade: A.

Frank Cook, 675 Westwinds Drive, Dayton, caterer; barbecue catering, score 0, grade: A.

Sassafras, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road, bar/lounge 0-50 seats, score 2, grade: A. Non-critical violation: Foods are labeled with the date prepared or opened but are not labeled with discard dates. (Foods are held longer than 24 hours and no written procedure is available to communicate discard dates.) Drink mixers are found to be either out of date by a month or staff is not relabeling as needed. Creamer found to be past date (July 25, 2019).

Sassafras, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road, restaurant 51-100 seats, score 7, grade: A. Critical violation: Evidence of spoiled food on premises (not quarantined for disposal). Inspector observed fish (dated for discard July 24), steak (dated for discard July 26) and various other poorly labeled food products that must be discarded if preparation date cannot be verified. Non-critical violation: Ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods are not date marked. Various food products are not relabeled when product is filled. Non-critical violation: Frozen potentially hazardous food is being thawed in a manner that does not minimize microbial growth. Observed fish being thawed past ambient temperature in a container filled with water.

Carson City BBQ Co., 5110 S. Edmonds Drive, caterer; mobile catering, score 5, grade: A. Follow-up (scored). Operation was ordered to be shut down Aug. 3 on behalf of Carson City Health and Human Services to ensure compliance with the Nevada Food Code but reopened and received a follow-up score on Aug. 5.

Simple Fare, 449 W. King St., caterer, score 0, grade: A.